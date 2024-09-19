Topgolf Callaway Brands Enters Into Multiyear Strategic Agreement With Golf Saudi

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp . (NYSE: MODG ) continues its global expansion by entering into a multiyear agreement with Saudi Entertainment, LLC ("Golf Saudi"), to bring Topgolf Callaway Brands' family of brands, including Topgolf, Callaway, TravisMathew, Odyssey and Ogio, to Saudi Arabia.

As part of the agreement, Golf Saudi plans to build three Topgolf venues by 2028, to be owned and operated by Golf Saudi with the option to open another two venues in the future. In addition, Callaway Golf, Odyssey, TravisMathew and Ogio will become the official equipment and apparel brands for the Saudi Men's, Women's and Junior National golf teams as well as for Saudi Elite golf professionals and golf pros working at Golf Saudi facilities. Finally, Golf Saudi will be the exclusive distributor of Callaway Golf, Odyssey and Ogio products in Saudi Arabia.

Managing Director and President, EMEA for Callaway Golf and former Topgolf Chief Franchise Officer Ben Sharpe said, "We're excited to enter another market in the Middle East with three venues in Saudi Arabia. We have found a strong partner in Golf Saudi to help us bring our modern golf brands – Topgolf, Toptracer, Callaway Golf, Odyssey, Ogio and TravisMathew – to the region and help transform Saudi Arabia into an exceptional golfing nation."

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG ) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Odyssey, OGIO and Jack Wolfskin. "Modern golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. For more information, please visit .

