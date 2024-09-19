Ultra-Fast, Low-Latency Connectivity Unlocked With Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's New Wi-Fi 7 Access Points And Switches

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ALE introduces new Wi-Fi 7 OmniAccess Access Points and OmniSwitch 6560E Multigigabit Switches, raising the bar on enterprise connectivity

COLOMBES, FRANCE, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise , a leading provider of communications, networking, and cloud solutions tailored to customers' industries, today announces the launch of the new Wi-Fi 7 powered campus portfolio, ushering in a new era of enterprise-grade, high-performance secure connectivity.The all-new mid-range* and versatile entry-level** access points are engineered to deliver best-in-class performance with unprecedented speeds, lower latency, and significantly improved reliability and security.Optimized for high-density and advanced applicationsWell suited for high-density environments such as offices, campuses, and industrial settings, ALE's Wi-Fi 7 OmniAccess® Stellar line supports advanced applications like Ultra HD videos, virtual and augmented reality, metaverse, and industrial real-time operations, including robotics, digital twins, telemedicine, and traffic systems.The OmniAccess Stellar line features a distributed control architecture, which offers lower TCO, augmented security, better reliability and enhances flexibility and scalability for IT departments.Both OmniAccess Stellar access points and OmniSwitch® switches can be managed and monitored through Alcatel-Lucent OmniVista®, a unified AI-powered network management platform available in both on-premises and cloud versions. It streamlines the onboarding process for users and IoT devices and optimizes network operation automation with detailed analytics and insights.Seamless integration with multigigabit infrastructureTo fully leverage the capabilities of Wi-Fi 7, enterprises may need to upgrade their network infrastructure. The new OmniSwitch 6560E switches with multigigabit ports are specifically designed to meet the increased demands of Wi-Fi 7, ensuring reliable, secure and efficient network performance.Stephan Robineau, Executive Vice President of Networking Business Division at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, comments:"With our new Wi-Fi 7 access points and supporting multigigabit switches, we are laying the foundation for uncompromised enterprise connectivity, delivering the highest levels of network security, performance and reliability to our customers."For more information about the new Wi-Fi 7 access points and multigigabit switches, please visit al-enterprise .*Alcatel-Lucent OmniAccess® Stellar AP1521**Alcatel-Lucent OmniAccess® Stellar AP1511### Ends ###About Alcatel-Lucent EnterpriseAlcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers the customized technology experiences enterprises need to make everything connect.ALE provides digital-age networking, communications and cloud solutions with services tailored to ensure customers' success, with flexible business models in the cloud, on premises, and hybrid. All solutions have built-in security and limited environmental impact.Over 100 years of innovation have made Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a trusted advisor to more than a million customers all over the world.With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.

Carine Bowen, Global press

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.