US Uncovers Evidence On Foreign Threats To Upcoming Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The United States uncovered new evidence implicating foreign influence on upcoming presidential elections, slated for November 2024.

In a senate hearing on foreign threats, late Wednesday, Senator Mark Warner spoke of Iranian, Russian and Chinese attempts to undermine the process, seeing this election as an opportunity to stoke social discord and potentially seeking to shape election outcomes.

He mentioned a wide-ranging Russian campaign impersonating major Western institutions with the goal of spreading credible-seeming narratives to influence voters' perceptions of the candidates.

The Senator also delved into Iranian efforts to infiltrate American protests hoping to stoke division.

Furthermore, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), released a joint statement on Iranian influence election efforts.

"Iranian malicious cyber actors in late June and early July sent unsolicited emails to individuals then associated with President Biden's campaign that contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump's campaign as text in the emails."

The FBI asserted that it has been tracking this activity, and will continue to investigate and gather information in order to pursue and disrupt the threat actors responsible. (end)

