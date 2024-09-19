QRCS Supports Prosthetic Implants, Rehabilitation Center In Northern Syria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In response to the difficult humanitarian conditions experienced by the population of northwestern Syria, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has supported the Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Implants Center in Idlib, to provide specialised services for persons with disability who have poor access to medical services due to displacement and inadequate local care facilities.

The project is aimed at enhancing the physical and mental health of persons with disability and injuries, improving the quality of life, and strengthening the resilience of internally displaced people (IDPs) and local communities in northwestern Syria, by providing prosthetic implant services and physiotherapy/psychological support sessions for the beneficiaries.

Under the supervision of QRCS's representation office in Turkiye, the center will implant 300 prostheses for persons who lost their limbs during the war or the 2023 Turkiye-Syria earthquake. Also, 176 splints and orthoses will be used for the patients, with a special focus on children who need urgent medical interventions to ensure better health and growth.

Physiotherapy and rehabilitation sessions will be held by a specialist team, with custom treatment programs tailored to the needs of each patient. A total of 18,270 physiotherapy sessions will be given to 1,680 beneficiaries, to enable them to overcome their disability and return to normal everyday life activities.

Furthermore, the project involves 2,500 psychosocial support sessions for the beneficiaries and their families, to ensure social integration. The number of patients who need psychological support services is 650.

This will help improve their mental health and ability to adapt to their conditions.

Serving a total of 2,200 direct beneficiaries and over 11,000 indirect beneficiaries, the project will make the persons with disability more independent, socially integrated, and self-reliant, as well as healthier and happier.

In northern Syria, there is a severe shortage of health services, especially in rehabilitation and prosthetics.