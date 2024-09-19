Moi Participates In 10Th Qatar Patient Safety Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Medical Services Department at the of Interior participated in the and accompanying held by the Ministry of Public on the occasion of the celebration of the 10th Qatar Patient Safety Week under the theme“Enhancing Diagnosis for Patient Safety,” with the participation of medical bodies and institutions in the country, as part of the celebration of World Patient Safety Day.

In this context, Director of the Medical Services Department, Brigadier Salem Saeed Al Rashidi said that celebrating Qatar Patient Safety Week is an important opportunity to promote and spread the culture of patient safety, raise the level of care, spread awareness, encourage communication between healthcare providers and patients, and exchange information and knowledge.

Al Rashidi emphasised the keenness of the Medical Services Department at the Ministry of Interior to participate in national health events to enhance constructive cooperation, provide the best possible medical services and care, and spread health awareness among various groups and segments of society.

The Medical Services Department presented in its pavilion at the exhibition a number of health procedures, interactive displays, and educational materials that highlight the efforts and practices of the department in providing advanced medical care to patients and introducing the standards applied by the Medical Services Department clinics. The participation included a lecture and a comprehensive awareness exhibition to raise awareness and emphasise the importance of accurate diagnosis and its key role in improving patient safety, aligning with national and global patient safety action plans.