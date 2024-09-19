عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

TEAMSTERS STRIKE BIGFOOT FOR FAIR CONTRACT


9/19/2024 3:00:50 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Union Members Call on Company to Back Off Retirement Concessions

EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 19, 2024
/PRNewswire/ --
On Thursday, September 19, at 12 a.m., members of Teamsters Local 324 and 206 went on strike at Bigfoot Beverages. At 8 a.m., the workers will be picketing outside of Bigfoot Beverages' corporate headquarters.

The primary issue in bargaining so far has been the Teamsters' retirement benefits. Bigfoot, which is one of the largest soft drink and alcohol distributors in the Pacific Northwest, is trying to force workers to move from a defined-benefit pension plan to a riskier, more costly 401(k) plan. The company has also retained Fisher Phillips, one of the most notorious union-busting law firms in the country during labor negotiations.

WHO:

Bigfoot Beverages workers and other Oregon Teamsters


WHEN:

Thursday, September 19, 2024

8 a.m.


WHERE:

Bigfoot Beverages Corporate Headquarters

86776 McVay Hwy.

Eugene, OR 97405


VISUALS:

Teamsters chanting, picketing


INTERVIEWS:

Available upon request.

Media Contact:
 Matt
McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
 [email protected]

Local Contact:
 Geoff Stewart, (503) 251-2344
 [email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 37

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN19092024003732001241ID1108691000


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search