Data Center Cooling Market SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Massive Growth 2027

Data Center Cooling Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global data center cooling size was valued at $10,541.82 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $27,308.73 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027.Growing demand for efficient and cost-effective data centers, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions, and significant growth in data center and power density drive the growth of the global data center cooling market. However, need of specialized infrastructure and high cost and cooling challenges during power outage restrain the market. Moreover, advent of liquid-based cooling and portable cooling technology and growing need for modular data center cooling approach are anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) @Covid-19 Scenarios-The data center cooling market has undergone significant revenue growth, as the requirements from sectors such as financial institutions, telecom operators, and other services has increased.As a result of the lockdown, furthermore, the demand to create and manage unstaffed data centers has increased.The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, with nearly half of the global data center cooling market, and would lead the trail by 2027. North America is the world's biggest hub for software companies and offers data storage facilities worldwide. Therefore, with growth in number of data centers, requirement for cooling systems is also expected to increase to maintain HVAC level of data centers and support data center operations. However, the market across Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. China & India has a tremendous potential for growth in the data center cooling market, due to rapid industrialization. Furthermore, increase in number of data centers boosts the data center cooling market in this region.Purchase Enquiry:Key Market Players in the industry-Hitachi, Ltd.Nortek Air SolutionsRittal GmbH & Co. KGSTULZ GmbHSchneider ElectricVertiv Co.AsetekAiredale International Air ConditioningBlack Box CorporationFujitsu LimitedTrending Reports:AI Powered Storage Market:Automatic Content Recognition Market:In-memory Database Market:Lease Management Market:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

