Dr. Sondra Akins Unveils Inspiring Memoir On Science Education And African American Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TEANECK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Sondra Akins, esteemed educator and scientist, announces the release of her captivating memoir, "Journey in and Teaching Science: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Is Where My Story Begins." This powerful narrative offers readers an intimate glimpse into the author's life, from her roots in a segregated mid-twentieth century African American community to her distinguished career in science education.Through a series of personal journals and vivid vignettes, Dr. Akins weaves a tapestry of experiences that shaped her journey:- Growing up in a close-knit, working-class African American household- Navigating the challenges and triumphs of segregated schools- Exploring the strong bonds between home, school, and community institutions- Uncovering family histories and cultural traditionsDr. Akins' memoir is more than a personal account; it's a window into a pivotal era of American history. Readers will gain insights into the socio-economic and political landscape that influenced African American communities in the mid-twentieth century.The author's story is one of resilience and determination. Dr. Akins reflects on how her early experiences fostered a positive self-image and unwavering resolve to pursue chemistry studies in challenging higher education institutions. Throughout the book, she draws clear connections between her formative years and her later academic, professional, and personal achievements."My journey from Winston-Salem to a career in science and education was shaped by countless individuals and experiences," says Dr. Akins. "This book is a tribute to my community and a beacon of inspiration for future generations of scientists and educators.""Journey in Learning and Teaching Science" is not just a memoir; it's a testament to the power of education, community, and perseverance. It offers valuable lessons for educators, students, and anyone interested in the intersection of personal growth, science education, and social history.

Customer Care

EC Publishing LLC

+1 352-644-6538

...

Journey in Learning and Teaching Science - Dr Sondra Barber Akins

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.