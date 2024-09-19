Qatar Attends Arab, Islamic Ministerial Committee Meeting On Gaza Developments
QNA
Amman: The State of Qatar participated in the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit-Commissioned Ministerial Committee Meeting regarding developments in the Gaza Strip, in the Jordanian capital, Amman. The Qatar was represented by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.
The meeting discussed the coordination of joint Arab and Islamic efforts on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, as well as efforts for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensuring sustainable entry of humanitarian aid to all parts of the Strip.
