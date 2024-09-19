(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 19th September 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 18th September 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 12,588 Lowest price per share (pence): 662.00 Highest price per share (pence): 669.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 667.8422

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,237,196 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,237,196 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 667.8422 12,588 662.00 669.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 18 September 2024 11:15:26 113 668.00 XLON 00299252584TRLO1 18 September 2024 11:15:26 339 668.00 XLON 00299252583TRLO1 18 September 2024 11:15:26 113 668.00 XLON 00299252582TRLO1 18 September 2024 11:15:26 113 668.00 XLON 00299252581TRLO1 18 September 2024 11:15:26 113 668.00 XLON 00299252580TRLO1 18 September 2024 11:15:26 114 668.00 XLON 00299252579TRLO1 18 September 2024 11:15:26 5,000 668.00 XLON 00299252578TRLO1 18 September 2024 11:15:26 563 669.00 XLON 00299252585TRLO1 18 September 2024 11:15:26 112 669.00 XLON 00299252586TRLO1 18 September 2024 11:15:26 507 669.00 XLON 00299252587TRLO1 18 September 2024 11:15:26 286 669.00 XLON 00299252588TRLO1 18 September 2024 11:15:26 277 669.00 XLON 00299252589TRLO1 18 September 2024 11:15:26 112 669.00 XLON 00299252590TRLO1 18 September 2024 11:15:26 497 669.00 XLON 00299252591TRLO1 18 September 2024 11:15:26 447 669.00 XLON 00299252592TRLO1 18 September 2024 11:15:26 120 669.00 XLON 00299252593TRLO1 18 September 2024 11:15:55 119 669.00 XLON 00299252598TRLO1 18 September 2024 11:31:46 73 669.00 XLON 00299252748TRLO1 18 September 2024 11:45:03 36 668.00 XLON 00299252940TRLO1 18 September 2024 11:45:03 82 668.00 XLON 00299252941TRLO1 18 September 2024 11:45:03 35 668.00 XLON 00299252942TRLO1 18 September 2024 11:46:21 124 668.00 XLON 00299253003TRLO1 18 September 2024 11:53:32 48 668.00 XLON 00299253186TRLO1 18 September 2024 12:57:23 43 669.00 XLON 00299254572TRLO1 18 September 2024 12:57:23 189 669.00 XLON 00299254573TRLO1 18 September 2024 12:57:23 314 669.00 XLON 00299254574TRLO1 18 September 2024 12:57:23 8 669.00 XLON 00299254575TRLO1 18 September 2024 13:21:19 186 669.00 XLON 00299254935TRLO1 18 September 2024 13:21:19 189 669.00 XLON 00299254936TRLO1 18 September 2024 13:21:19 11 669.00 XLON 00299254937TRLO1 18 September 2024 13:52:38 114 668.00 XLON 00299255365TRLO1 18 September 2024 13:59:51 115 667.00 XLON 00299255425TRLO1 18 September 2024 13:59:51 114 667.00 XLON 00299255426TRLO1 18 September 2024 14:09:20 241 666.00 XLON 00299255558TRLO1 18 September 2024 14:09:20 120 666.00 XLON 00299255559TRLO1 18 September 2024 14:09:20 121 666.00 XLON 00299255560TRLO1 18 September 2024 14:19:25 115 666.00 XLON 00299255721TRLO1 18 September 2024 14:32:19 120 665.00 XLON 00299256095TRLO1 18 September 2024 14:32:19 120 665.00 XLON 00299256096TRLO1 18 September 2024 14:40:27 242 663.00 XLON 00299256278TRLO1 18 September 2024 14:40:27 121 663.00 XLON 00299256279TRLO1 18 September 2024 14:40:27 120 663.00 XLON 00299256280TRLO1 18 September 2024 14:40:27 121 663.00 XLON 00299256281TRLO1 18 September 2024 14:40:44 10 662.00 XLON 00299256286TRLO1 18 September 2024 15:16:55 168 666.00 XLON 00299257298TRLO1 18 September 2024 16:26:04 56 666.00 XLON 00299260319TRLO1 18 September 2024 16:26:04 16 666.00 XLON 00299260320TRLO1 18 September 2024 16:26:04 168 666.00 XLON 00299260321TRLO1 18 September 2024 16:26:04 103 668.00 XLON 00299260322TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970