Leading Marketplace WINGIE Witnesses Extended Break Anticipated As Saudi National Day 2024 Approaches

As Saudi Arabia prepares to celebrate its 94th National Day on September 23, the Kingdom is set to enjoy an extended four-day holiday, allowing citizens and residents to fully immerse themselves in the festivities. WINGIE , the leading marketplace in the MENA region, is at the forefront of this significant occasion, witnessing a substantial rise in travel bookings as National Day approaches.



Saudi National Day 2024 is approaching, bringing an extended four-day holiday for both the public and private sectors. This year's celebration, under the theme“We dream, we achieve,” marks the 94th anniversary of the Kingdom's unification by King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud. Scheduled for September 23rd, the holiday will see restaurants and cafés across the Kingdom offering special Saudi-themed dishes, while cultural events and live performances take place in various locations. The AZIMUTH Music Festival in AlUla, featuring international artists, will be a major highlight, alongside activities such as hot air balloon rides, wellness retreats, and historical tours.

AlUla, in particular, will host numerous events, offering visitors a chance to explore its rich heritage and natural beauty. From thrilling adventures to relaxing wellness retreats at luxurious resorts, there's something for everyone. Culinary delights and shopping in AlUla's Old Town add to the experience, making this year's Saudi National Day an occasion to remember. As the holiday approaches, retail giants are also expected to join the celebrations with special deals, further enhancing the festive atmosphere across the Kingdom.

