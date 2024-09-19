As Industry Giants Exit, Veridas Sets New Standards In Voice Biometrics With Fast, Secure, Multi-Platform Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Veridas Echo: Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid to Change Providers (For the Better)

As big players exit the market, Veridas transforms voice biometrics with instant, multi-platform deployment, turning obstacles into swift opportunities.

MADRID, SPAIN, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Veridas, a global leader in biometric identity solutions, announces a bold initiative encouraging businesses to upgrade their voice biometrics providers . In a context where major players are exiting the , Veridas positions itself as the dedicated identity expert, offering unparalleled advantages. As security, cost optimization, and customer experience become increasingly critical, Veridas invites businesses to switch to a specialized provider committed to delivering robust, innovative solutions.Swift Integration, Multi-Platform Deployment, and Rapid ImplementationTraditional voice biometrics solutions often have lengthy integration processes, compatibility issues, and extended deployment times. Veridas ECHO aims to disrupt this norm, providing a voice authentication system designed for quick, multi-channel integration across various platforms, including call centers, IVRs, mobile apps, virtual assistants, and social media apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Instagram. For businesses already working with platforms like Genesys, Veridas ECHO integrates directly, enabling seamless deployment in under four weeks and significantly reducing the time to full operational impact.Veridas' platform is adaptable and integrates with systems such as Genesys, Twilio, AVAYA, and Amazon Connect. This adaptability allows businesses to maintain control over deployment, whether through public clouds, private servers, or on-site data centers. Veridas emphasizes that this is not a one-size-fits-all solution but a customized approach designed to fit specific business needs and enhance overall security and performance."Voice biometrics reduces customer verification time by more than 95%. The average busy IVR time is 90 seconds with traditional methods, while it becomes 5 seconds with this solution," says Héctor Estella, VolP Manager at Mutua Madrileña, highlighting the efficiency gains.Veridas Voice Shield: Protecting Against Fraud in Real-TimeFraud remains a relentless threat, evolving with each technological advance. Veridas Voice Shield detects deception swiftly, distinguishing between genuine and fraudulent voices within three seconds. This real-time defense works independently of language or text, requiring no prior enrollment or databases, allowing immediate protection with zero delays.“Biometrics has become something our customers demand because of the perceived security it gives them. 65% of our customer acquisition is now digital,” states Natalia Ortega, Global Head of Financial Crime Prevention at BBVA, emphasizing the technology's role in building customer trust.Veridas Voice Biometrics has three-second voice authentication, language and text independence, passive authentication, and advanced anti-spoofing capabilities. Its ultra-fast processing time of 150 milliseconds ensures seamless, secure interactions across all channels. These unique features deliver over 95% funnel efficiency, providing unmatched speed, security, and user experience in voice authentication.A Strategic Partner for Long-Term SuccessVeridas goes beyond technology implementation by partnering with clients to ensure ongoing optimization and alignment with business objectives. Their expertise in biometrics, AI, and regulatory compliance positions them as a strategic ally in enhancing security.“At Veridas, we don't just provide technology-we set new standards for security and efficiency in voice biometrics. The future belongs to those who dare to change, and we are your strategic partner in turning every challenge into an opportunity. Our solutions don't just adapt-they lead, empowering our clients to redefine their digital landscape with confidence. Change with us, and you'll not just keep up-you'll set the pace,” said Eduardo Azanza, CEO of Veridas.

