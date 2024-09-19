(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Explorer , a leading blockchain search engine and Web3 analytics platform, has issued updates for September 19, 2024.



OKX Explorer Now Supports DuckChain

OKX Explorer now supports DuckChain , the first EVM-compatible TON Layer 2 solution. This integration aligns with OKX Explorer's commitment to providing comprehensive coverage and advanced tools for the onchain community and developers, particularly in emerging blockchain ecosystems.

Key highlights of this integration:



Enhanced multi-chain interoperability: DuckChain connects multiple blockchain ecosystems, including TON, EVM, and Bitcoin, aiming to be at the forefront of driving large-scale Web3 adoption, further enhanced by OKX Explorer's robust multi-chain support. This synergy provides users with seamless access to detailed, real-time data insights across various blockchains, enhancing both user and developer experiences.

Innovative explorer-as-a-service model: The collaboration introduces an explorer-as-a-service model, making blockchain exploration tools more accessible and cost-effective. OKX Explorer's comprehensive data indexing capabilities support this model, enabling users to access detailed transaction data and analytics across different ecosystems effortlessly.

Facilitating liquidity and user adoption: DuckChain's goal of bringing billions in liquidity and real users to the TON ecosystem is supported by OKX Explorer's advanced tracking capabilities. This integration ensures that users can easily monitor and interact with DuckChain, fostering growth and innovation within the TON ecosystem. User-centric features and developer tools: The collaboration focuses on providing intuitive features for users and advanced tools for developers. OKX Explorer's comprehensive data insights and support for multiple blockchains empower developers to build and deploy applications efficiently, while users benefit from a seamless and informative experience.

DuckChain's integration with OKX Explorer marks a significant step in enhancing blockchain interoperability and user experience. By leveraging OKX Explorer's robust infrastructure and multi-chain support, DuckChain users can now access detailed transaction data and analytics across different ecosystems seamlessly, eliminating the need for multiple blockchain explorer solutions.



