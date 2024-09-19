Kuwait Oil Price Up 17 Cents To USD 74.71 Pb
Date
9/19/2024 1:07:02 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 17 cents to USD 74.71 per barrel on Wednesday as opposed USD 74.54 pb the day before, said the Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.
The price of the brent crude and West Texas Intermediate went down respectively by 5 and 28 cents to settle each at USD 73.56 per barrel and 71.91 pb. (end)
km
MENAFN19092024000071011013ID1108690801
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.