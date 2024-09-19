Kuwait Oil Price Up 17 Cents To USD 74.71 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 17 cents to USD 74.71 per barrel on Wednesday as opposed USD 74.54 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.

The price of the and West Texas Intermediate went down respectively by 5 and 28 cents to settle each at USD 73.56 per barrel and 71.91 pb. (end)

