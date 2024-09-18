Fujitsu And Stellar Science Foundation Form Partnership Agreement To Foster Innovation By Supporting Young Researchers

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu and Science Foundation form partnership agreement to foster innovation by supporting young researchers Fujitsu supports the creation of an innovative scientific research ecosystem through monetary contributions and diverse collaboration

Kawasaki and Tokyo, Sept 19, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited (1 ) (Fujitsu) and Stellar Science Foundation (SS-F), a General Incorporated Association (2 ) have entered into a partnership focused on discovering and supporting the next generation of scientific researchers and fostering the creation of cutting-edge research topics. Through this partnership, Fujitsu will contribute funds to SS-F to support the creation of a unique scientific research ecosystem that promotes collaboration and interaction among researchers. Additionally, the partnership will support the development of young researchers by facilitating exchange between the SS-F researcher community, already engaged in innovative discoveries and inventions, and Fujitsu's researchers, engineers, and business unit. This initiative will further drive joint technological research and innovation.

Since its establishment in 2019 SS-F has been actively working to build an ecosystem based on the "People-Centric" philosophy, aiming to foster connections and exchange between individual researchers across corporate, organizational, and disciplinary boundaries, continuously generating new research focuses and discoveries.

Fujitsu, a global leader in advanced technological fields such as quantum computing and AI, operates Fujitsu Research, home to numerous researchers. In addition to supporting the development of Japanese researchers, Fujitsu has been promoting innovation and addressing societal challenges through interdisciplinary collaborations, including industry-academia partnerships such as the Fujitsu Small Research Lab (3 ).

Through this partnership, Fujitsu and SS-F aim to strengthen support for young researchers in Japan and contribute to the advancement of Japan's scientific and technological capabilities.

Figure 1: Striving to foster collaborative research and innovation through the co-creation of an ecosystem that transcends organizational and domain boundaries.

The first collaborative venture, a retreat and networking event for the SS-F researcher community took place on August 22nd and 23rd, with researchers from Fujitsu Research participating. During the discussions and workshops at the retreat, there was an active exchange of ideas between Fujitsu and SS-F community researchers, generating new insights necessary for the societal implementation of research and innovation.

This new partnership will continue to contribute to the creation of next-generation innovations through collaborative events and programs that leverage the strengths of both organizations.

Partnership Overview

Fujitsu's Contribution to the SS-F Fund and Support for SS-F Operations



Fujitsu will make financial contributions to the SS-F Fund. This fund will be used for building the scientific research ecosystem established by SS-F. Fujitsu will enthusiastically support SS-F's activities as a major contributor.

Planning and Implementation of Collaborative Projects



Research collaboration between the SS-F researcher community, known for its innovative discoveries and inventions, and researchers at Fujitsu Research.

Joint hosting of events for young researchers and students to learn cutting-edge research activities.

Joint hosting of events to promote cross-disciplinary exchanges among researchers and business professionals from various fields, aiming for new collaborations and joint research. Development of a joint mentorship program between Fujitsu and SS-F to support the research and careers of young researchers.

Comment from Dr. Takanori Takebe, Representative Director, SS-F

We are truly honored to announce our partnership with Fujitsu. Under our "People-Centric," philosophy where connections are born from people, and spread by people, we have been dedicated to creating an environment where individual researchers can collaborate beyond organizational and disciplinary boundaries to generate new discoveries, inventions, and innovations the support of Fujitsu, which possesses world-leading research and development capabilities, we are confident that this partnership will foster even greater interactions among diverse talents and lead to the emergence of new seeds of innovative. Through this partnership, we aim to accelerate the discovery and growth of the next generation of researchers, and collaboratively pave the way for disruptive inventions that transcend borders and fields look forward to realizing our People-Centric philosophy through upcoming collaborative projects and generating pioneering examples that will have a significant global impact.

Comment from Hidenori Furuta, Non-Executive Chairman, Fujitsu Limited

We are very pleased to announce our collaboration with SS-F. We strongly support SS-F's activities and vision, which aim to address Japan's challenge of declining scientific capabilities by powerfully supporting outstanding young researchers in making discoveries that go beyond individual imagination and generating insights that surpass collective intelligence through collaboration. We believe in the power of science and are committed to tackling significant global advancements alongside SS-F also view the development of new research themes and business ventures beyond the extension of our existing businesses as critically important. We hope that this collaboration will lead to solutions for societal challenges and become a cluster that fosters the creation of new business.

[1] Fujitsu Limited : Headquarters: Nakahara-ku, Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, JapanRepresentative Director and CEO: Takahito Tokita

[2] STELLAR SCIENCE FOUNDATION: Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, JapanFounder/ Representative Director: Takanori Takebe

[3] Fujitsu Small Research Lab: An initiative where Fujitsu researchers are stationed or reside long-term within universities to accelerate collaborative research, discover new research themes, develop talent, and build long-term relationships with universities.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: .

About the Stellar Science Foundation (SS-F)

SS-F is a Japan-based organization aimed at building a system that promotes the sustainable generation of disruptive discoveries and inventions by focusing on the power of people in science. SS-F seeks to revitalize Japan's scientific research, promoting freedom in research activities of scientists to enable them to create discoveries and inventions that will change the world and contribute to human society. Find out more: .

