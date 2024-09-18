2024 China Perfume And Fragrance White Paper Unveiled In Suzhou, China

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 China Perfume and Fragrance White Paper," a collaborative effort between Eternal Group, dsm-firmenich and Ipsos, was officially launched on September 4 in Suzhou, China. This comprehensive report marks a significant advancement in the understanding of the evolving perfume and fragrance landscapes in China.









The White Paper is the result of a strategic partnership with leading experts and brand leaders in the global fragrance industry. It upholds the rigorous standards of objectivity and precision that have defined previous editions, expanding its focus from the perfume market to encompass a broader spectrum of fragrances and the emerging olfactory economy. Eternal Group is committed to driving innovation and excellence in the industry in response to diverse market trends and shifting consumer demands.

The launch event attracted hundreds of industry professionals, business partners, media representatives, and fragrance enthusiasts from across the globe, with thousands of participants joining the event online.

Chole Lam, CEO of Eternal Group, emphasized the promising trajectory of the Chinese perfume retail market:“We anticipate robust growth over the next five years, fueled by a transformation in consumer preferences. As Chinese consumers increasingly seek a balance between internal satisfaction and external validation, it is imperative for brands to innovate continually. By fostering deeper connections with consumers, we can achieve mutual growth and development.”

ABOUT ETERNAL GROUP

Eternal Group was established in the 1980s in Hong Kong S.A.R.. It is a leading Omni-channel Brand Management of Beauty & Eyewear organization in China. With its intuitive sense of marketing tactics and groundbreaking business strategies, Eternal has flourished over 40 years leading the trend and lifestyle in Hong KongS.A.R., Macau S.A.R. and China, with an international vision. With our diversified brand portfolio, Eternal is continuously motivated to strengthen our advantages in total brand solutions in both online and offline operations. As a luxury brand management and distribution enterprise, we aim to build a better and sustainable business as well as to drive for excellence. To fulfil customer's need and aspirations, we develop our own brands of beauty and optical products to bring new insight to the market.

For further information or to request an interview, please contact:

...

Company: Eternal Group

Contact Person: Jie Sun

Email: ...

Website:

Telephone: +8610 13810127117

City: Shanghai, China

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at