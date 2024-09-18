The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Honors Pasadena Civil Rights Leader With Recreational Pool Naming Ceremony

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pasadena City Officials and Dr. Griffin's Granddaughter

Dr. Edna Griffin Recreational Pool in use w/3rd Grade Water Safety Program

RBAC logo

Pasadena City Officials and many others joined RBAC for Dr. Edna Griffin Pool Dedication

- District 1 Councilmember Tyron HamptonPASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC) held a special ceremony to honor Dr. Edna Griffin, a trailblazing Pasadena civil rights leader, by renaming its Recreational Pool. Dr. Griffin, renowned for her significant contributions to civil rights and her enduring impact on the Pasadena community, was recognized for her role in advancing equality and justice.The event gathered civic leaders, community members, Alpha Kappa Alpha members, and Dr. Griffin's family, including her granddaughter, Edna Trigg, to celebrate the importance of this dedication. The renaming of the pool reflects the RBAC's ongoing commitment to inclusivity, community engagement, and diversity, as Dr. Griffin's legacy continues to inspire positive change.Event Highlights:The ceremony opened with a welcome address from Jimmy Francis, Executive Director of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center, who warmly acknowledged the presence of special guests, community members, dignitaries, and Dr. Griffin's family.RBAC Board Chair Robert Kamins spoke about the RBAC's mission, emphasizing the organization's core values of diversity, impact, and collaboration. Kamins also took the opportunity to acknowledge the individuals and groups who played a key role in making the pool dedication possible.NAACP Pasadena Branch President Allen Edson addressed the audience, reflecting on Dr. Griffin's pivotal role in the Pasadena community and the lasting significance of the pool dedication.District 1 Councilmember Tyron Hampton delivered the heartfelt keynote address, which highlighted the importance of recognizing leaders like Dr. Griffin.“Today is a great day. It goes a long way in repairing the wounds racism opened in the great city of Pasadena. It's also important that we don't forget our past. Today, is a stitch in that wound” said Hampton. He also spoke about how the dedication aligns with Pasadena's goals of fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment. He praised the RBAC for its ongoing efforts to provide equitable access to aquatic programs and to engage the broader community.Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Declan Floyd, District Representative for Senator Portantino's office were also on deck to present a certificate recognizing Dr. Griffin's profound contributions to the civil rights movement and her lasting influence on the community.This dedication reaffirms the RBAC's commitment to celebrating the diversity of the Pasadena community and its history while providing opportunities for all to participate in its programs.About Dr. Edna Griffin:Dr. Edna Griffin was a key voice in the fight for civil rights. Her activism included a historic legal battle against the segregation of the Brookside Plunge, a local Pasadena public swimming pool. She continued her lifelong work in Pasadena, fighting for equality and justice. The naming of the RBAC's Recreational Pool serves as a powerful reminder of her enduring legacy and the ongoing fight for social justice.

Vanessa Roberts

Rose Bowl Aquatic Center

+1 626-564-0330

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.