US Navy Gears Up For Potential 2027 China Conflict

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Admiral Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations, has unveiled a strategic plan to bolster the US Navy's readiness by 2027. This date holds significance as Chinese President Xi Jinping's target for potential Taiwan invasion readiness.



The plan draws inspiration from recent naval engagements in the Red Sea and Ukraine 's tactics in the Black Sea. These experiences have provided valuable insights for potential future conflicts.



Franchetti's strategy emphasizes the integration of advanced technologies into naval operations. Drones, unmanned surface vessels, and enhanced shipboard guns feature prominently in this modernization effort.



The Navy aims to expand its combat skills and broaden training programs. However, these initiatives will prepare sailors for the evolving nature of maritime warfare.



Recruiting struggles pose a significant hurdle for the Navy. Overcoming this challenge is crucial to ensuring adequate personnel for future conflicts.







The plan sets ambitious goals, including maintaining 80% of the force ready for combat deployment at any given time. Franchetti acknowledges this as a "stretch goal" but emphasizes its importance.



The ongoing battle with Houthi rebels in the Red Sea has provided real-time combat experience for the Navy. This engagement has been described as the most intense running sea battle since World War II.

US Navy's Strategic Adaptation

Ukraine's success in limiting Russian naval activity in the Black Sea offers valuable lessons in sea denial tactics. The Navy is studying these strategies for potential application in future conflicts.



The plan emphasizes the development and integration of unmanned and autonomous systems. This includes larger robotic systems and artificial intelligence applications for battlespace control.



In addition, Franchetti highlights the importance of training sailors to operate and maintain these new technologies effectively.



Improving ship maintenance efficiency is a key focus of the plan. Timely completion of depot maintenance is crucial for maintaining a combat-ready fleet.



The Navy also aims to enhance collaboration with other military branches to offset potential numerical disadvantages against rivals like China.



In short, this comprehensive strategy reflects the US Navy 's commitment to adapting to evolving global challenges.



By focusing on technology, training, and efficiency, the Navy aims to maintain its maritime superiority in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.

