Johnson & Johnson Commemorates 50 Years In Singapore With A Series Of Events Marking A Remarkable Milestone

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson & Johnson (J&J), a leading healthcare company, announced its 50th anniversary in Singapore. Guided by Our Credo to put the needs and well-being of the people we serve first, J&J has been, and continues to be, dedicated to improving the lives of Singaporeans through innovative medicines and cutting-edge medtech solutions.

To commemorate this significant milestone, J&J is inviting patients and their families to be part of history by sharing their stories of how the company has made a meaningful impact on them through innovative medicines and medtech solutions. Every patient journey is unique and deeply personal. These stories will be preserved in a time capsule for posterity and serve to remind future employees of J&J; and the families of the patients that have benefited, of our commitment to improving healthcare outcomes.

Kunal Bhatia, Head of Orthopaedics, Southeast Asia and MedTech Leader, Singapore, Johnson & Johnson, shared, "Health is everything, and at Johnson & Johnson, we are dedicated to serving Singapore and its changing healthcare needs. Over the past 50 years, we have touched countless patient lives through our Innovative Medicine and MedTech solutions. Today, our portfolio of smarter, less invasive and more personalized treatments is addressing the most complex diseases in this country, and we're committed to bringing cutting edge innovation to serve patients in Singapore for the next 50 years and beyond. To commemorate 50 years of Johnson & Johnson in Singapore, we invite Singaporeans to come forward and share how Johnson & Johnson has been a part of their lives. Your stories will inspire us to continue shaping the future of healthcare."

Throughout the years, J&J has introduced innovative solutions to improve patients' quality of life and survival rates. The work we do today provides a strong foundation to serve Singapore's changing healthcare demands the next 50 years. Among the innovations include:

Recognizing Singapore's position and its strategic location as the hub of innovation, the company launched its Southeast Asia Robotic-Assisted Solution Experience Centre in Singapore, enabling surgeons to explore total knee replacement surgery through dry runs and surgical simulations.

The availability of the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed CD3 T-cell-redirecting bispecific antibody, is the first-in-class in Singapore to address and transform outcomes for patients with relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma.

As a key market, Singapore continues to be one of the first markets outside the U.S. to receive access to new eye health innovations, from contact lenses to refractive and cataract surgical solutions for every stage of life.

A first-of-its-kind collaboration with Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), leveraging Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS' services and innovation resources to accelerate early-stage discoveries into innovative medicines, medical technologies and digital health tech solutions. JLABS will also collaborate with local incubators and other strategic partners in the ecosystem on venture and talent development offerings to stimulate employment and commercialization opportunities for early-stage companies in Singapore.



As we celebrate our 50th year in Singapore, we remain committed to serving the market's evolving healthcare needs. Johnson & Johnson's legacy of care and innovation, combined with our exclusive focus on healthcare, empower us to drive even greater impact for doctors, patients, and customers.

In line with our commitment to the communities we serve, employees in Singapore recently took part in a health equity event from 13 to 15 September, 2024. The aim was to raise funds for Operation Smile, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing medical treatment for individuals with cleft lip and cleft palate and bridging the gap in access to essential surgical care. This program, known as Cycling for Children was first launched by J&J employees in Europe in 2018 and has now made its official debut in Asia Pacific.

The founder and sponsor of Cycling for Children who is now based in Singapore, Cyril Titeux, Company Group Chairman, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Asia Pacific, commented, "Cycling for Children exemplifies our commitment to the communities we work and live in, as articulated in the third paragraph of Our Credo. It is inspiring to witness the expansion of this program to Asia Pacific. Every kilometer cycled translates to € 1 donated to Operation Smile, and through our collective goal this year, we managed to fund more than 1,000 life-changing surgeries globally that will be performed by Operation Smile."

