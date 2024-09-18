Prtruckingtowerleads Launches Custom Research Services For Trucking Fleet Data

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TruckingTowerLeads Launches Custom Research Services: Transform your trucking fleet data management with our advanced analytics platform, designed to optimize marketing and sales strategies in the logistics industry

New service streamlines trucking fleet data management, offering detailed analysis to optimize marketing and sales efforts in the logistics sector

OK, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green Path Tech is pleased to announce the launch of its Custom Research services, TruckingTowerLeads, a premier database software dedicated to the trucking industry. This new offering provides comprehensive, tailored data analytics specifically for trucking fleets, enabling businesses to significantly enhance and streamline their marketing and sales strategies.In the competitive trucking industry, precise and timely data is crucial for making informed business decisions. Traditional data gathering and analysis methods are often expensive and time-consuming, potentially involving costs upwards of $30,000 and over 300 manual hours of data scrubbing and compilation. TruckingTowerLeads addresses these challenges by delivering a streamlined, efficient solution that provides high-value information without the traditional overhead.Trucking Tower Leads is recognized for its meticulous focus on relevant, actionable fleet data. The platform boasts access to more than 14,000 executive records, detailed engine counts, and multiple executive records at the company level, including C-Suite, VPs, and Directors.Essential contact details such as city, state, zip codes, phone numbers, LinkedIn links, and email addresses are comprehensively included ensuring that clients can connect effectively with key industry players.Subscription Options:. Standard Subscription: Offers access to 2,000 fleet leads and includes CSV export functionality for $350 per month or $3,600 annually.. Premium Subscription: Provides access to 4,000 fleet leads with CSV export capabilities for $480 per month or $4,800 per year.The introduction of Custom Research services by TruckingTowerLeads is set to transform how companies in the trucking sector approach market analysis and data utilization. By focusing exclusively on pertinent, verified fleet data, the platform filters out irrelevant information such as data from 3PLs, consultants, and brokers, enhancing lead quality and operational efficiency.TruckingTowerLeads takes pride in continuously updating its database to maintain the utmost accuracy and relevance. The platform's advanced mapping tools and data download capabilities are especially useful for visualizing fleet locations and strategically planning marketing campaigns.TruckingTowerLeads encourages interested parties to explore its services through a free demo account, offering a risk-free way to assess the platform's effectiveness tailored to specific business needs.TruckingTowerLeads invites businesses to experience significant improvements in sales growth and operational cost reductions through its innovative data solutions. By leveraging the platform's sophisticated tools and methodologies, clients are poised to surpass their competition and reach new heights of success.For more information please visit to sign up for a free demo or to learn more about subscription options.

