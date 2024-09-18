On-Demand Logistics Market 2024 Trends: Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 20.8% By 2031, Claims AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

on-demand logistics

Expansion of the globally and the increase in demand for fast delivery of packages drive the global on-demand logistics market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Expansion of the industry globally and the increase in demand for fast delivery of packages drive the growth of the global On-demand Logistics Market . However, poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, development of aerial delivery drones that function smoothly in geographically challenging areas is likely to present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.Request Sample Pages Now:The global on-demand logistics market was valued at $12.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $80.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2022 to 2031.The growing adoption of multimodal transportation along with the rise in international retailing is the primary factor for the growth of the on-demand logistics market in the retail sector. In addition, the growing disposable income coupled with increasing purchasing power of consumers is expected to drive the demand for retail on-demand logistics services, thereby boosting the market in the retail segment. Moreover, the growing e-commerce industry, increasing usage of smartphones and rapid internet penetration are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.The key players profiled in this report includeA1 SameDay Delivery Service, Inc., Dropoff, Inc., DSV A/S, Jet Delivery, Inc., Flirtey Holdings, Inc., FedEx Corporation, Power Link Expedite Corporation, Uber Technologies Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., Amazon, Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, United Parcel Service of America, Inc.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:The growth of the global on-demand logistics market is propelling, due to expansion of e-commerce industry globally, and increase in demand for fast delivery of packages. However, poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, development of aerial delivery drones that function smoothly in geographically challenging areas is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.Based on end user, the B2C segment held the largest market share of nearly half of global on-demand logistics market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the fact that the exchange of services or products in B2C becomes easier, which eventually leads to the growth of the segment. Moreover, the increased online purchasing activities across the globe has also enabled companies to develop quick product delivery model, which catalyze the growth of the segment.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global on-demand logistics market during the forecast period. The increase in the online shopping activities followed by the need for the availability of products within a shorter time span has enabled the companies to offer same day on-demand delivery services to local customers, which has supplemented the growth of the market across the region. Moreover, the increased income of the consumers has also increased the demand for availability of products, which has also supplemented the growth of the market across the region.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, capturing nearly one-third of the global on-demand logistics market share , and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The increase in online shopping activities and the need for product delivery within a shorter time span have made companies to offer same day on-demand delivery services to local customers, which has supplemented the growth of the market in the region. However, the market in North America is likely to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for foreign goods in different parts of the region acts as one of the major forces which supplements the growth of the market across the region. Moreover, the rise in adoption of e-commerce among the higher spending power population, surge in investments by companies on same-day delivery of consumer goods, and integrated use of technology in express delivery operations are major factors driving the growth of the market in the region.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Cold Chain Logistics Market -Same Day Delivery Market -Autonomous Mobile Robot Market -Dropshipping Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.