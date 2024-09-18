Dee Bright Jr. And Jerold Lee Jr. Launch Successful 14-Day Free Reels To Revenue Challenge For Small Business Owners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dee Bright Jr

Jerold Lee Jr

Dee Bright Jr., Tampa Florida Business Coach of the Year and Jerold Lee Jr. have joined forces to offer a transformative 14-day free Reels to Revenue challenge

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dee Bright Jr ., Tampa Florida Business Coach of the Year and founder of Dee Bright and Associates, alongside Jerold Lee Jr., CEO of CET Consulting, have joined forces to offer a transformative 14-day free Reels to Revenue challenge .This initiative is specifically designed to help small business owners enhance their presence on Instagram. Since its inception, the challenge has delivered impressive results, empowering participants to significantly increase their online reach and generate valuable leads.Participants of the Reels to Revenue challenge have reported remarkable growth in their Instagram engagement and overall business performance. One business owner saw their reach soar from seven thousand to thirteen thousand, while another experienced an increase from one thousand six hundred to six thousand five hundred. Additionally, several participants successfully captured leads, demonstrating the challenge's effectiveness in driving business growth.Dee Bright Jr. shares, "Every month we open up this free challenge, we witness incredible transformations. Our goal is to provide actionable strategies that small business owners can implement immediately to see tangible results." It's because of results like these that Dee Bright Jr. was honored as the Tampa Florida Business Coach of the Year.Jerold Lee Jr. adds, "Collaborating on the Reels to Revenue challenge has been rewarding. We're committed to helping entrepreneurs expand their online footprint and achieve their revenue goals through proven Instagram strategies."The Reels to Revenue challenge offers a structured approach to mastering Instagram Reels, enabling participants to enhance their content, engage a larger audience, and convert followers into customers. By intentionally implementing the strategies taught over the two weeks, businesses are not only increasing their reach but also gaining the exposure needed to thrive in a competitive market.Small business owners interested in elevating their Instagram presence are encouraged to register for the next Reels to Revenue challenge. To learn more and secure a spot, follow Dee Bright Jr. on Instagram at @TheDeeBrightJr or follow Jerold Lee Jr. at @JeroldTheMarketer.About Dee Bright and AssociatesDee Bright and Associates, founded by Dee Bright Jr., is dedicated to empowering small business owners through strategic coaching and actionable marketing strategies. Recognized as the Tampa Florida Business Coach of the Year, Dee Bright Jr. leverages extensive experience to help clients achieve their business goals.About CET ConsultingCET Consulting, led by CEO Jerold Lee Jr., specializes in providing comprehensive consulting services aimed at enhancing online presence and driving revenue growth for businesses. Through innovative strategies and personalized support, CET Consulting helps entrepreneurs succeed in the digital marketplace.

GSI

GoalSetters International

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.