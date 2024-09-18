Online Search For 'Birthday Freebies' Surge As Consumers Combat Inflation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Find birthday freebies near you instantly! Over 200,000 across the USA

As inflation continues to impact consumer spending, online searches for birthday freebies and discounts have surged by 28% over the past year.

- Carrie PierpointSPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As inflation continues to impact consumer spending, online searches for birthday freebies and discounts have surged by 28% over the past year. This trend underscores a growing shift in how people celebrate special occasions, with more consumers prioritizing value and affordability.Birthday freebies provide a simple way for people to ease financial pressure while still enjoying memorable celebrations. From free meals to unique birthday experiences, these offers have become increasingly attractive as consumers look for ways to save.In response to this trend, platforms like TikTok have seen an influx of videos highlighting birthday deals, while apps like Yayday have experienced explosive growth as a result. Since the beginning of the year, Yayday's user base has grown by over 274% . This surge reflects the growing demand for a streamlined way to access birthday offers. The Yayday app aggregates over 200,000 birthday deals nationwide into a single, user-friendly platform, helping users easily find nearby discounts and experiences.Yayday CEO, Carrie Pierpoint said, "The increase in our user base and searches for birthday freebies reflects consumers' need for value and unique experiences, particularly during tough economic times. Our rapid growth mirrors this surge in interest, as more people turn to our app to celebrate without stretching their budgets."App users are finding a wide range of birthday deals, from complimentary desserts and gifts to more extravagant offers like spa treatments, golf outings, and go-kart racing. One Yayday user shared, "Having all the birthday deals in one place made it so much easier to plan my day." Another noted, "I didn't realize that most deals are good for the entire month!"

