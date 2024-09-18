City National Bank To Decrease Its Prime Interest Rate To 8.00%

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- City National

announced today that it will decrease its prime lending rate from 8.50% to 8.00%, effective September 19, 2024.

About City National

City National Bank, a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada, is the largest bank headquartered in Los Angeles with $92 billion in assets as of July 31, 2024. Founded in 1954, City National provides personalized banking, and trust services in select markets including Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Delaware, Las Vegas, Washington D.C. and Miami.* In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $101 billion in client investment assets. City National is dedicated to strengthening communities, and in 2023 alone, the company made more than $11 million in charitable contributions to nonprofits that support the communities it serves.

For more information about City National, visit the company's website at cnb .

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

SOURCE City National Bank

