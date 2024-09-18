Trueness Project Celebrates First Anniversary With Remarkable Milestones

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

M Teresa Lawrence, President and Executive Director, the Trueness Project, in Kibera slums, Kenya, when she visited the area during her recent trip to Kenya in September.

JACKSON, WY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today September 18th marks a significant milestone for The Trueness Project , a non-profit organization founded with the mission of empowering individuals and communities to live their truth and make a positive impact on the world. Since its inception one year ago, The Trueness Project has made substantial progress in its commitment to global transformation, community development, and spreading hope and love across the globe.Key Milestones Achieved in Our First YearThe last year has been filled with successes, majorly because we embraced the idea of starting small, from which we've grown, a day at a time. Some of them include:1. Global Peace Movement: The Trueness Project, on June 29th, 2024, launched a global prayer movement to advocate for non-denominational, inclusive prayer, focusing on fostering global peace and spreading love.This movement, The Grand Butterfly Gathering, united thousands of people around the world, demonstrating the power of collective love and intention. People joined from all over the world, some attending the in-person event in downtown Jackson, Wyoming, and thousands of others joining virtually, all dressed as butterflies.2. Community Empowerment Initiatives: In Kenya, we successfully donated hundreds of children's leadership books and menstrual health products to thousands of young girls, positively impacting their education and well-being. Through mentorship programs, we have guided youth on topics such as career opportunities, leadership, and mental health.3. Feeding the Less Privileged: We donated financial resources to feed underprivileged communities in Kenya, providing meals to hundreds of children from Kibera Slums, Nairobi. This effort has given much-needed relief to these children and their families while reinforcing the importance of collective support.4. Clothing Donation in Nepal: The Trueness Project donated clothing to over 100 children in Nepal, ensuring they have the necessary resources to stay warm and healthy. This effort is part of our broader initiative to protect vulnerable children and offer them hope for a brighter future.This is in addition to our efforts to curb the sex trafficking of girls in Nepal, where we have partnered with Mercy Missions, a non-profit fighting the same problem.5. Global Advocacy and Awareness: From our vibrant community-driven campaigns to thought-provoking social media content and mentorship sessions for various groups of people, we have consistently advocated for truth, authenticity, and transformation, reaching diverse audiences across continents.Reflecting on the one-year journey of The Trueness Project, the organization's Executive Director and President M Teresa Lawrence shared,"This day is a powerful testament to what love, truth, and collective effort can achieve. We began with a vision to spread hope, empower communities, and advocate for peace, and today, we see the seeds of that vision blossoming across the globe.As we look ahead, we are even more committed to driving positive change, deepening our impact, and expanding our reach. The next chapter is about growing stronger together, because when we unite for good, there's nothing we can't achieve."Positioning for Greater ImpactAs we celebrate our first anniversary, we recognize that our work has only just begun. We are calling on donors, philanthropists, grantors, and people of goodwill to partner with us for an even greater impact.Together, we can empower more communities, foster positive change, and continue our mission to spread love and truth worldwide."As we start another year of impact, we have ambitious goals, including building our presence in more countries, striking more strategic partnerships with other impact-driven organizations, and touching more lives through donating to more, mentoring more and serving more communities world over.These symbolic gestures represents our belief in the power of unity and transformation," noted Benvictor Makau , the non-profit's Assistant Director.Join the MovementWe invite individuals, organizations, and communities worldwide to join us in this transformative journey. Whether through donations, partnerships, or simply sharing our message, your support will help us continue spreading love and empowering lives.For more information, visit our website or contact us and let's discuss how we can join hands for the greater good. Let's create a world where truth and love reign supreme.About The Trueness ProjectThe Trueness Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and communities to live authentically and make a positive impact. With a focus on youth mentorship, global peace, and community development, The Trueness Project is committed to creating a world filled with love, unity, and transformation.

