Pres. Biden Extends National Emergency Against Terrorism Beyond Sept 23

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (KUNA) - US President Joe Biden decided to extend for one year beyond September 23, 2024, the national emergency with respect to persons who commit, threaten to commit, or support terrorism.

The President declared, by Executive Order 13224, on September 23, 2001, a national emergency pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) to deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and of the United States constituted by the grave acts of and threats of terrorism committed by foreign terrorists, including the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, in New York and Pennsylvania and against the Pentagon, and the continuing and immediate threat of further attacks against United States nationals or the United States.

"On September 9, 2019, the President signed Executive Order 13886 to strengthen and consolidate sanctions to combat the continuing threat posed by international terrorism and to take additional steps to deal with the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13224, as amended," White House recalled in a notice on Wednesday.

The actions of persons who commit, threaten to commit, or support terrorism continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States, according to the WH statement.

For this reason, the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13224 of September 23, 2001, as amended, and the measures adopted to deal with that emergency, must continue in effect beyond September 23, 2024.

"Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for one year the national emergency with respect to persons who commit, threaten to commit, or support terrorism declared in Executive Order 13224, as amended," President Biden affirmed. (end)

