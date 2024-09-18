Al-Budaiwi Welcomes UNGA Resolution On Ending Israeli Occupation Of Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi welcomed on Wednesday the UN General Assembly (UNGA) adoption of a demanding the halt of Israeli unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement, Al-Budaiwi said measures taken by Israeli for settlement expansion and geographic changes are unlawful and not recognized on international and regional levels.

The GCC chief stressed the necessity for the international community to assume its responsibilities towards implementing the resolution.

He also underlined the significance that the occupied Palestinian territories are an integrated part of unwavering rights of Palestinian people.

Al-Budaiwi reiterated GCC member states' firm positions on the Palestinian cause and support for the establishment of an independent state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the statement.

Earlier in the day, the UNGA adopted, by a big majority, a resolution demanding Israeli occupation to end its unlawful presence in Palestinian territories within 12 months. The vote was 124-13, with 43 abstentions. (end)

