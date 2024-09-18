FDA Approval Sends Shares Of This Healthcare Company Higher

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) What a session it was for a certain Colorado-based %Healthcare company after it was announced that it received the US Food and Drug Administration’s 510(k) clearance for its oral medical device, which treats moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Traders were over the moon as they bought up shares of %VivosTherapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: $VVOS) following the press release, pushing shares of the micro cap to close up at $4.13/share (+47.50%). This move was a strong breakout of the slightly uptrending consolidation we’ve seen over the last 3 months, and could be an indication of things to come!

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for adult patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Vivos treatment for mild-to-moderate OSA involves customized oral appliances and protocols called the Vivos System. Vivos believes that its Vivos System technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for people with mild-to-moderate OSA. Vivos oral appliances have been used to treat over 15,000 patients worldwide by more than 1,100 trained dentists.