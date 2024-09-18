Aimbridge Hospitality Named Among U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Companies To Work For

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Third-party hospitality leader ranks in overall best workplaces and best in hotels, restaurants & leisure for private companies

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading, global hotel management company and the world's largest third-party hotel operator, is one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For : Private Companies from U.S.

News & World Report , the global authority in rankings and consumer advice.

This prestigious honor places Aimbridge among the top 25 percent of private companies evaluated across key metrics, affirming the company's commitment to developing the industry's top talent and sustaining a culture of growth and belonging.

"Our people are the best in the industry, bringing unmatched passion and dedication to their roles each and every day as part of our continued commitment to deliver exceptional experiences for our guests and leading results for our owners," said Craig S. Smith, Aimbridge Hospitality CEO. "This honor from U.S. News & World Report is a testament to the culture we have built for our 45,000 associates and the opportunities we continually create for them to pursue an exciting and growing career in hospitality."

The Best Companies to Work For list, developed with input from a panel of industry experts, aims to guide employees and job seekers toward workplaces that best align with their values and professional aspirations. The ratings analyzed employee sentiment against six key factors: quality of pay and benefits, work/life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

"We have been intentional about listening to our associates and revolutionizing what it means to grow, succeed, and belong in a career in hospitality. Our deliberate commitment to building a world-class culture and nurturing talent has made Aimbridge the destination for the best and brightest in the industry," said Ann Christenson, Aimbridge Hospitality Chief Human Resources Officer. "Talent development is an area where we've made significant investments and have committed to for the long term to grow our people at all levels of the organization. The trust and care we instill in our team is critical to developing a passionate, skilled workforce who all share our vision for changing the face of hospitality through meaningful experiences and property performance."

As part of the vibrant, supportive work environment Aimbridge has been at the forefront of developing innovative programs and benefits for its associates, all intended to enhance the employee experience. Among them are:



Associate flexibility at the property level , made possible by embracing technology that gives employees control in scheduling and work-location preferences through intelligent shift scheduling. Through a mobile app, associates can self-schedule, swap shifts, and pick up open shifts across hotels, leading to better work-life balance and improved employee satisfaction. More than 12,000 employees - about 30 percent of Aimbridge's hourly workforce - have traded shifts since program launch in 2023.



Industry-leading training and development opportunities , including GM Connect, which arms general managers with the skills and knowledge to lead their properties and people, experience Aimbridge culture firsthand, and foster relationships with the above-property teams who support their hotels. These programs have led Aimbridge to increase its retention of GMs leading to greater stability in highly critical roles in hotel leadership.

An employee lifecycle focused on data and continuous improvement

to bring to life the value of Become Better. Every Day. and ensuring associates have access to information, feedback, and suggestions. The lifecycle incorporates 30- and 90-day onboarding milestones, annual engagement surveys, pulse surveys, and other feedback moments that solicit associate sentiment related to company initiatives and program rollouts.

The U.S. News & World Report Best Companies recognition is the latest in a series of top workplace awards bestowed upon Aimbridge in recent months, which also includes America's Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek, America's Best Large Workplaces and Best Employers for Women by Forbes, and Comparably Awards for Best Company Leadership and Career Growth, Best HR, Engineering and Sales Teams, Best Company Outlook and Happiest Employees.

To learn more about Aimbridge Hospitality and career opportunities, visit aimbridgehospitality .

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is the world's leading global hospitality management company. A trusted operator of over 80 globally recognized lodging brands and distinctive luxury and lifestyle assets, Aimbridge delivers compelling results for hotel owners by leveraging proprietary data and insights as an authority in key markets and destinations, while creating exceptional guest experiences. Aimbridge continually strives to set the new standard in hospitality excellence, leading the industry into the future through a wealth of unmatched resources and best-in-class supplier agreements, while recruiting and developing top industry talent in all key verticals and geographies. To learn more, visit

. Connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Aimbridge Hospitality

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED