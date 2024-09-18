The Casino At Nemacolin And Quick Custom Intelligence Enter Into A Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and The Casino at Nemacolin are excited to announce a strategic partnership that promises to revolutionize the gaming and hospitality in the western Pennsylvania market. This strategic alliance sets the stage for an exciting fusion of and hospitality, with The Casino at Nemacolin at the forefront.

John Gibboni, General Manager of The Casino at Nemacolin, shared his excitement about this partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking journey alongside QCI. The QCI platform is a game-changer for our host and slot departments, and we believe it will not only streamline our operations but also elevate the standard of service and entertainment we offer to our cherished guests. With QCI's innovative solutions, we are confident that we will deliver an unmatched gaming experience in the southwestern Pennsylvania market. This partnership aligns seamlessly with our dedication to excellence and innovation."

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, expressed his satisfaction with this newly established partnership, stating, "At QCI, we highly value partnerships grounded in mutual respect, a shared vision, and unwavering commitment. Our collaboration with The Casino at Nemacolin exemplifies such a relationship. We have been profoundly impressed by the dedication, passion for excellence, and unyielding commitment to enhancing guest experiences exhibited by the Nemacolin team. I am proud and enthusiastic about the journey that lies ahead and confident that, together, we will establish new standards within the Western Pennsylvania market."

ABOUT The Casino at Nemacolin

A getaway like no other, Nemacolin resort has been creating magical moments in Pennsylvania's Laurel Highlands since 1987. The four-season playground stretches across more than 2,200 acres in southwestern Pennsylvania, showcasing a range of Forbes Travel Guide's award-winning accommodations, adventure activities and golf, spa and wellness opportunities, and more than 18 restaurants, lounges, and eateries. As a part of the resort's offerings, The Casino at Nemacolin is the luckiest spot in the Laurel Highlands with 26 table games, a high-limit gaming area, and 500 slot, keno, and video poker machines. Elevated dining, an expansive bar with weekend entertainment, members-only perks, and exclusive promotions await seven days a week. Visit CasinoNemacolin.com and for more.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 175 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at .

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354