The Stork Foundation Expands Grant Program Across The U.S. To Help Even More People Afford IVF Treatments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stork Foundation for Infertility, a non-profit offering aid to those facing infertility challenges with limited resources, encourages supporters to raise funds as the organization is now accepting grant applications from all 50 states for the first time.

"During these times when IVF remains at risk across the country now more than ever, we want to increase our fundraising efforts to help even more families obtain even more grants to seek in all 50 states in the US, offering financial support to those on their journey through IVF treatments," said

Meredith Weber, president of the Stork Foundation. "Through our fundraising campaign 50 States, 50 Dreams: Together we Soar, we aim to unite supporters from coast to coast. This collective effort will enable us to extend our reach and provide more grants to those in need. At the Stork Foundation, we aim to dismantle the financial hurdles in this process offering hope and opportunity to those pursuing their parenthood dreams."

The goal is to raise funds during the open grant cycle from August 1-September 30, enabling the foundation to support more of the 1 in 6 individuals and couples facing challenges in starting or continuing their families.

About The Stork Foundation

Established in 2020, The Stork Foundation aims to give hope and opportunity to families struggling with infertility by providing financial assistance to low-resource individuals who require costly medical infertility treatments that would otherwise be out of financial reach.

