Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Decreases Its Prime Rate To 8 Percent
Date
9/18/2024 5:15:57 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN ) announced that its prime rate is decreasing from 8.5 percent to 8 percent, effective September 19, 2024.
Huntington's rate last changed on July 27, 2023, increasing from 8.25 percent to 8.5 percent.
About Huntington
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $196 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates approximately 970 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington for more information.
SOURCE Huntington National Bank
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN18092024003732001241ID1108690000
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.