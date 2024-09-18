Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Decreases Its Prime Rate To 8 Percent

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN ) announced that its prime rate is decreasing from 8.5 percent to 8 percent, effective September 19, 2024.

Huntington's rate last changed on July 27, 2023, increasing from 8.25 percent to 8.5 percent.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $196 billion asset regional holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates approximately 970 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington for more information.

SOURCE Huntington National Bank

