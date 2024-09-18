(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership aims to leverage ILE's AI and GenLab's Trusted AI leadership to accelerate Generative AI application development within global enterprises

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLearningEngines, Inc. (Nasdaq: AILE) (“iLearningEngines,”“ILE,” or“the Company”), a leader in AI-powered and work for enterprises, today announced a strategic alliance with GenLab Venture Studio (GenLab Ventures), a leader in building and partnering with valuable companies delivering a trusted AI ecosystem.



iLearningEngines and GenLab Ventures' alliance will initially focus on accelerating digital transformation for global multinationals in Japan, India, the Middle East, and the Americas by applying Generative AI to assist Chief Digital Officers and Chief Learning Officers. In this partnership, the GenLab Venture team provides decades of systems integration, open source, and cybersecurity experience to drive down risk and focus on value.

The two companies will distribute ILE's low-code AI platform and Knowledge Cloud to Hyperscaler, Telecom Innovation Hubs, Centers of Excellence, and GenLab's Venture Studio Model further fast-tracking enterprise AI application development and deployment.

“Over the last decade, I have worked to support best practices and DevSecOps principles in highly regulated enterprise. It is why GenLab is a founding member of CoSAI, which has been launched by industry leaders including Google, Nvidia, Microsoft, openAI, AWS and others,” said Daniel Riedel, GenLab Studios Founder and Partner.

The iLearningEngines Applied AI platform for learning and work automation is known for delivering trusted and secure AI applications and use cases at scale within regulated enterprises such as insurance, healthcare, and education. The platform is powered by vertical-specific AI models, no-code AI canvas, and Knowledge Cloud that provide the technology capabilities and the unit economics that make ILE ideal for organizations that require secure and private clouds. The platform integrates advanced components such as API gateways, AI workflow orchestration, pipelines for large and small language models (LLM, SLM), and multi-modal models for intelligent document extraction and predictive analytics. These features enable faster, more secure deployments and deliver AI fine-tuned specifically for enterprise learning and work automation at scale.

“Global enterprises continue to face challenges in applying generative AI to increase revenue and workforce productivity and do so in a highly secure and trusted fashion. ILE and GenLab believed it was the right time to partner to bring ILE to enterprises looking to scale and automate their AI application development while increasing security, governance, risk management, and compliance,” said Harish Chidambaran, CEO of iLearningEngines.

Daniel continues,“Integrating the best practices guided by CoSAI combined with grounding principles for accurate, dependable AI across Japan, India, and the Americas will empower our strategic alliance partner ILE's Platform and Knowledge Cloud. With GenLab's experience in cloud, on-prem, and highly sensitive data environments it's a perfect match to apply our Venture Studio Model. Together we will dramatically accelerate global enterprises' ability to upskill Generative AI knowledge workers and drive model development at their Centers of Excellence where the best practices and processes are evolving to safeguard enterprise data as prompt engineering and grounding takes off worldwide,” said Daniel Riedel.

“Having worked with OASIS standards for nearly a decade, I want to ensure GenLab Venture Studio is committed to value creation for our portfolio companies. Building AI responsibly means safety and security are paramount to reduce risk to customers and investors.”

About iLearningEngines:

iLearningEngines (Nasdaq: AILE) is a leading Applied AI platform for learning and work automation. iLearningEngines enables Enterprises to rapidly productize and deploy a wide range of AI applications and use cases (AI Engines) at scale.

iLearningEngines is powered by proprietary vertical specific AI models and data with a flexible No Code AI canvas to drive rapid out-of-the-box deployment while offering low latency and high levels of data security and compliance. Serving over 1,000 enterprise end customers, iLearningEngines is deployed globally into some of the most demanding vertical markets including Healthcare, Education, Insurance, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing and Public Sector to achieve mission critical outcomes.

For more information about iLearningEngines, please visit:

About GenLab Studio

GenLab Studio is a venture studio focused on business models that leverage the impact, application, and growth of generative AI. By focusing on solid design principles and engaging a diverse community, GenLab Studio aims to create groundbreaking products that help build a more robust AI ecosystem. GenLab is also a founding sponsor of CoSAI.

For more information about GenLab Studio, please visit:

About CoSAI

The Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI) is an open ecosystem of AI and security experts from industry leading organizations dedicated to sharing best practices for secure AI deployment and collaborating on AI security research and product development. CoSAI's founding Premier Sponsors are Google, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and PayPal. Additional founding Sponsors include Amazon, Anthropic, Cisco, Chainguard, Cohere, GenLab, OpenAI, and Wiz.

For more information about CoSAI, please visit:

