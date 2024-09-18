Afro-Latino Short Film Competition October 12, 2024 In Fort Lauderdale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Afro-Latino Short Competition October 12, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale

Gil Robertson, President, African American Film Critics Association

Event will showcase cinematic narratives of Afro-Latino identity on Saturday October 12, 2024 at AARLCC in Fort Lauderdale

- Gil RobertsonFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA ) and the Latino Entertainment Journalists Association (LEJA) are proud to announce the inaugural Afro-Latino Short Film Competition, presented by Lexus. This inaugural event will take place on October 12, 2024, at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, located at 2650 Sistrunk Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311.The Afro-Latino Short Film Competition aims to provide a vital platform for emerging filmmakers to showcase short-form cinematic narratives that highlight Afro-Latino identities both in the United States and around the world. During the event, filmmakers will have the opportunity to meet with key Hollywood agents and movie executives Filmmakers who submit will receive a one-year membership with Film Independent.Despite being often overlooked, this community is deeply influenced by the complexities of race, class, culture and identity politics. With over 6 million Afro-Latinos representing approximately 24 percent of the Latin American population, this community's unique cultural experience is a vital voice in film. The histories of African Americans and Latinos would not be complete, or truthful, without the inclusion of the other. As home to the largest population of people from Latin America in the nation, South Florida is the perfect backdrop to explore these impactful, textured and fascinating stories of a vibrant, complex cultural community.“We are thrilled to help bring the Afro-Latino Short Film Competition to life and to partner with LEJA. This event not only celebrates the richness of Afro-Latino culture but also provides an essential platform for emerging filmmakers to tell their stories,” said Gil Robertson, President of AAFCA.“Afro-Latinos and their stories are vital to the history of both marginalized communities, and to ignore them is to ignore history,” said LEJA President and cofounder Toni Gonzales.“One way to not only acknowledge this fact, and more importantly to celebrate it, is through film. LEJA, by design, has one mission: to amplify the voices of our own community. We can't think of a more appropriate or better opportunity to do this than with the Afro-Latino Short Film Competition. We take pride in our voices, and we are looking forward to making them even louder with our joint partnership.”The event will illuminate the unique cultural experiences that define the Afro-Latino community and foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of this rich and versatile heritage through film."AARLCC is dedicated to celebrating the rich culture of all African-descended people, including those of Hispanic origin," explained Dr. Tameka Bradley Hobbs, Regional Manager of the African American Research Library and Cultural Center. "We're thrilled to collaborate with AAFCA and LEJA to introduce this vital program to South Florida."The film shorts presented in this competition will allow filmmakers to explore how Afro-Latinos define themselves, and address trends and issues important to their community.Judges:.Allen Maldonado - Actor (Black-ish, House Party).James Lopez – President, Macro Films.Sarunas Jackson – Actor (Presumed Innocence, Insecure).Natalia Cabral – Dominican Film Director.Jean Jean – Haitian-Dominican ActorThe Afro-Latino Film Short Film Competition is a chance for filmmakers to showcase their work and potentially jumpstart their career. The winning films will premiere on the AAFCA Facebook page and the AAFCA YouTube channel on October 19, 2024Filmmakers are invited to submit their short films that highlight Afro-Latino culture. Film submissions must be at least 30 minutes long. Submissions deadline is September 23rd, 2024. Submission Link: AFROLATINOFILMSHORTS/

