Transworld Business Advisors Of Eastern NC Named Top 10 Global Office

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC is pleased to announce that the office has been recognized as being among the top 3% of all Transworld offices globally. In addition to the office's global recognition, three of its Senior Business Advisors have earned the prestigious 2023 President's Club Award at Transworld Business Advisors' annual conference that was recently held in Nashville, Tennessee.

Transworld Business Advisors, the largest business brokerage in the world, recently expanded to its 15th international location. The Eastern North Carolina office, celebrating its fifth anniversary this fall, specializes in helping business owners transition out of their businesses and supports new and experienced entrepreneurs in acquiring businesses. The office's 2023 top 10 ranking follows its previous top 10 ranking in 2021.

The President's Club Award is a significant recognition of the advisors' commitment to excellence in mergers, acquisitions, and business sale transactions. It emphasizes their dedication to providing outstanding service to clients throughout Eastern North Carolina and beyond.

Sean Rollins and Kimberly Ramsey have both been awarded the Bronze Award, placing them in the top 20% of all Transworld brokers worldwide. Their hard work, industry knowledge, and commitment to helping businesses thrive are reflected in this honor. AJ Ramsey, also a Senior Business Advisor and Managing Director, received the distinguished Diamond Award, the company's most prestigious sales honor, placing him among the top 1% of over 1000 Transworld brokers globally. This recognition highlights his exceptional performance and leadership within the industry.

“The Eastern NC team's success is a reflection of their unwavering commitment to Transworld and the incredible team they have built,” said Bill Luce, President of Transworld Business Advisors.“Their achievements are a testament to their hard work and the strong relationships they have fostered within their community. We are thrilled to be able to celebrate their accomplishments.”

The Eastern North Carolina office of Transworld Business Advisors, is a boutique Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) services firm and part of the largest business brokerage firm in the world, serving business owners and those wishing to become entrepreneurs, with a focus across the eastern half of the state from Raleigh to the Outer Banks. The success achieved by the Eastern NC office in 2023 can be attributed to the vibrant business community in the region, as well as the collective efforts of a team of highly skilled and dedicated business brokers who prioritize supporting the health and growth of local businesses.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers professional services that successfully bring buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 45 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.

