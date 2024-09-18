Mendelson Consulting Helps Accelerate Small Business Performance With The Power Of AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mendelson's offerings include Intuit Enterprise Suite, Microsoft Copilot as examples of AI solutions helping businesses gain real intelligence today.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Mendelson Consulting , a leader in business consulting and cloud services, is proud to announce its latest initiative to help small businesses harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI).By leveraging AI in software applications and tools such as Intuit Enterprise Suite and Microsoft Copilot, Mendelson Consulting aims to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and decision-making for small businesses, driving performance and growth.AI is one of the most transformative technologies of our time, with a wide range of immediate applications. In various business areas, AI can significantly enhance efficiency, improve the quality of information, and support better decision-making. However, the complexity and risks associated with AI can be daunting for many businesses.Recognizing these challenges, Mendelson Consulting and its Noobeh cloud services division offer solutions to help businesses implement AI effectively.Their services focus on automating processes, improving the quality of operational and financial data, and analyzing the data to deliver real and immediate business benefits, while also mitigating potential risks.“AI can be a game-changer for small businesses, and it is crucial to approach it with a clear strategy and understanding,” said Mario Nowogrodzki, CEO at Mendelson Consulting.“Our goal is to help businesses navigate the complexities of integrating AI into their business and financial operations, ensuring they can safely leverage its full potential to accelerate their performance.”Mendelson Consulting provides solutions and services designed to be accessible and practical, giving businesses the tools they need to thrive in a competitive market. By integrating AI into their work and workflows, businesses can achieve greater efficiency, accuracy, and informed decision-making, ultimately driving growth and success.For more information about Mendelson Consulting and the AI solutions they provide, please visit MendelsonConsultingAbout Mendelson ConsultingMario Nowogrodzki, CPA, is founder and principal of Mendelson Consulting and assists entities with planning, selecting, and implementing business and financial management systems. Mendelson Consulting ( ) is a leading provider of business consulting and cloud services, dedicated to helping small businesses achieve their goals through innovative solutions and expert guidance. With a focus on leveraging the latest technologies, Mendelson Consulting empowers businesses to enhance their performance and drive growth.Mendelson Consulting is recognized as Top Technologist, Top Integrations ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant, Top 100 ProAdvisor and is a charter member, reseller, and solution provider for Intuit QuickBooks. Mendelson Consulting is a Microsoft Cloud Services Provider, delivering Microsoft365, Dynamics365, Azure cloud services and other transformative cloud solutions for businesses. Mr. Nowogrodzki is a Chair of the Florida Institute of CPAs Business Technology Committee; member of the AICPA CITP Credential Committee; a contributing author and speaker for Intuit, the Woodard Group, Accountex, and more. Visit to learn more.

