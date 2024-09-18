US Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Share Rate Maintained

As previously announced on March 12, 2024 the Company will extend the termination date a further six year period from December 1, 2024 to December 1, 2030. In relation to the term extension, the Company has an additional retraction right for those shareholders not wishing to continue holding their investment, allowing existing shareholders to tender any or all classes of shares and receive a retraction price based on the November 29, 2024 net asset value per unit. Alternatively, shareholders may sell their shares for the market price at any time, potentially at a higher price than would be achieved through retraction, or shareholders may take no action and continue to hold their shares.

US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., Truist Financial Corp., U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo & Co.



Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions“expect”,“intend”,“will” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Investors should read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the Company's publicly filed documents which are available at .