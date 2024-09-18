Meritage Homes Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast Scheduled For October 30, 2024

To listen, please go to Meritage's Investor Relations page for the live webcast or dial in to 1-877-407-6951 U.S. toll free or 1-412-902-0046. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations page.

About Meritage

Meritage Homes is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2023. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 185,000 homes in its 38-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ("EPA") ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and the Market Leader Award from the ENERGY STAR® Residential New Construction Program, as well as a three-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

