KEYCORP LOWERS ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 8.00 PERCENT


9/18/2024 4:31:03 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY ) and its banking affiliates have lowered their prime lending rate to 8.00 percent from 8.50 percent, effective tomorrow, Sept. 19, 2024.

About KeyCorp
 KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at June 30, 2024.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank Member FDIC.

SOURCE KeyCorp

PR Newswire

