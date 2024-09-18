(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
'My Rhythm. My Flavor. Mi Gente'
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa (PRNewsfoto/Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casi)
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa presents $10,000 to 10 local Hispanic organizations in the Tampa Bay area. Credit: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
The month-long celebration includes Latin nights, a commemorative mural, memorabilia display showcasing iconic pieces from some of the biggest Latin superstars, and more
TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa launched 'My Rhythm. My Flavor. Mi Gente' on Sunday, September 15, continuing through Tuesday, October 15. This month-long celebration is dedicated to recognizing the rich cultural diversity and invaluable contributions of Hispanic and Latin Americans to the U.S.
To mark this special occasion, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa donated $100,000 to several local Hispanic organizations, including:
City of Tampa Mayor's Hispanic Heritage Committee
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Hispanic Advisory Council
Hispanic Heritage Scholarship Fund
Hispanic Professional Women's Association
Hispanic Resource Family Cultural Center
Hispanic Services Council
Hope Community Center
Latino Leadership
Prospera
Tampa Hispanic Heritage
These donations reflect the casino resort's ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and supporting initiatives that play a vital role in empowering the Hispanic community.
As part of the 'My Rhythm. My Flavor. Mi Gente' Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration, guests can enjoy special evenings of rhythm, flavor and fun at Latin Nights happening every Thursday, from 8 p.m. to midnight, at the L Bar, featuring specially curated cocktails while moving to the Latin beats with live entertainment.
Additionally, the casino resort will also unveil a commemorative mural by Puerto Rican–Colombian American artist Carlos Solano and a memorabilia display featuring iconic pieces from some of the biggest Latin superstars, including Juanes, Celia Cruz, Carlos Santana, Maluma, Gloria Estefan, Sergio Valin, Jose Guadalupe Esparza, Dave Navarro, Los Lobos, Julieta Venegas, and more. For details, visit .
"As we observe Hispanic Heritage Month, we celebrate the vibrant cultures and remarkable contributions of Hispanic and Latin Americans in our region," said Estefania Diaz-Balart, Vice President of Latin Business Development at Seminole Gaming "This initiative is a reflection of our dedication to supporting local Hispanic organizations and fostering stronger ties within the community during this important cultural celebration."
About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
Owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is one of the largest and most successful casinos in the world offering award-winning gaming, hospitality, and entertainment. The casino offers nearly 5,000 of the hottest slot machines, 168 table games (which includes eight craps tables and 16 roulette tables), a state-of-the-art Poker Room featuring 46 tables and a smoke-free Mezzanine Level Casino. The 800-room hotel is AAA-Four-Diamond-rated and proudly offers 12 restaurants, including upscale dining venues Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, The
Rez
Grill, and Cipresso. Amenities include the 1,500-seat Hard Rock Event Center, which hosts some of the nation's hottest entertainers and must-see concerts; a 60,000-square-foot pool deck area with three pools and 19 cabanas; as well as the luxurious Rock Spa® & Salon. The resort is located off I-4 at North Orient Road and Hillsborough Avenue, about 10 minutes east of downtown Tampa. For more information, please call 866-502-PLAY or visit us online and via Facebook , X and Instagram .
Editor's Note:
Download high-res images here .
Media Contacts
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Tampa
Lindsey Lorelei, Director of Advertising, Public Relations & Community Affairs,
(813) 627-7815, [email protected]
Darien Cobb, Manager of Public Relations and Community Affairs,
(813) 627-7788, [email protected]
Bitner Group Public Relations
Mayra Hernandez, Bitner Group, (954) 309-9606, [email protected]
SOURCE Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
