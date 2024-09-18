Trinet Announces Quarterly Dividend
TriNet (NYSE: TNET ),
a leading provider of comprehensive human resources
solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced its Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.25 per share of the Company's common stock with a record date and ex-dividend date of October 1, 2024 and a payout date of October 28, 2024.
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET ) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit
TriNet
or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn
and Instagram .
|
Investors:
|
Media:
|
Alex Bauer
|
Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross
|
TriNet
|
TriNet
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
|
|
[email protected]
SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.
