Finpublica & Impact Capital Forum To Unite To Drive Sustainable Finance And Impact Investing Forward

FINPUBLICA AND IMPACT CAPITAL FORUM AGREE TO MERGE AND CREATE A STRONGER, MORE EXPANSIVE COMMUNITY OF LEADERS ADVANCING SUSTAINABLE FINANCE AND IMPACT INVESTING

- Adam J. Wasserman, Executive Director - FinpublicaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Finpublica and Impact Capital Forum (ICF), two leading non-profit organizations dedicated to advancing sustainable finance and impact investing, are excited to announce their agreement to combine forces. The merger agreement, finalized in early September 2024 and expected to close by Q1 2025 pending regulatory approval by the New York Attorney General, will create a robust, united platform that combines the strengths of both organizations to amplify their mission and drive sustainable impact.Operating under the Finpublica brand, the combined entity will integrate ICF's decade-long legacy of fostering collaboration and thought leadership in impact investing and social enterprise with Finpublica's mission to empower finance leaders in achieving environmental, social, governance, sustainability, and impact goals. The merger aims to create a more dynamic, interconnected global network of 600 leaders from 25+ countries who are at the forefront of sustainable finance and impact.“By merging with ICF, we are not only expanding our reach but also deepening our impact. Together, we will build on ICF's rich history of advancing the impact investing space and leverage Finpublica's commitment to sustainable finance to provide unparalleled resources, programming, and networking opportunities for our members,” said Adam Wasserman, Executive Director of Finpublica.Over the past year, ICF and Finpublica have collaborated on a diverse array of programs addressing key topics such as Impact Investing, the GHG Reduction Fund, Sustainable Retirement Planning, Global ESG Regulations, and Maintaining DEI Momentum. With the merger, members can look forward to a strengthened lineup of events and educational resources that inspire and empower leaders to make a meaningful impact.The combined organization will continue to expand its comprehensive repository of sustainability and impact-focused education, tools, and resources available on Finpublica's website, ensuring members have access to the most relevant and timely insights in the field. Our weekly newsletter, Finpublica's News You Can Use, will also provide a concise roundup of the latest in sustainable and impact investing.“As we join forces with Finpublica, we remain committed to our shared vision of creating a thriving, inclusive community for sustainable finance and impact investing leaders. We are excited about this new chapter and the opportunities it brings to enhance our impact in advancing sustainable finance globally,” said Brian Mizoguchi, Chair of Impact Capital Forum.The merger underscores a shared commitment to advancing the fields of sustainable finance and impact investing by providing an enhanced platform for collaboration, education, and leadership. Together, Finpublica and ICF are poised to be the definitive destination for sustainable finance and impact investing leaders seeking community, content, and collaboration.For more information, visit Finpublica's website , where you can also find a comprehensive collection of sustainable finance education, summaries of global ESG regulations, tools, sample policies/procedures, research, news, and more. You can also follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay updated with short summaries of the latest sustainable finance and impact news each week.

