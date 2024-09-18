Jodi Flake's 'Evacuation: The Desert Deluge: Book One' Tops International Bestseller Lists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jodi Flake

EVACUATION: One: The Desert Deluge

AZ, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jodi Flake's latest novel, Evacuation: The Desert Deluge: Book One , has stormed the literary world, securing the #1 International Best Selling spot in four categories, including War Fiction and Science Fiction Adventure. This gripping YA futuristic adventure transports readers to 2072, challenging them with a pressing question: If you had to evacuate your home and city in the next 30 minutes, would you be ready to leave?Set against the backdrop of a natural disaster in Phoenix, Arizona, Evacuation follows Michael Anderson's desperate bid to save his family from the Desert Deluge. Through Michael's journey, readers can assess both his strengths and weaknesses in the face of a life-threatening crisis.Jodi Flake is a multifaceted talent with a rich background in the arts and education. Having written and produced seven musicals and three novels, including the sequel to Evacuation, Flake is also hard at work on a new musical, Ester: Queen of Persia, and a college textbook titled How Playlist Therapy Enhances Life Relationship Skills. An alumnus of Arizona State University with a master's degree in music education, Flake has dedicated decades to teaching and is the founder of Good Word Productions, a company renowned for its outdoor musical dramas and numerous community performances. Now retired, Flake enjoys spending time with her supportive family and exploring new cultures around the globe.Other Works by Jodi Flake:.Taming the Arizona Territory (Historical Fiction).USA Overthrown: The Rescue (Book Two of the Cataclysm series)Flake's motivation for writing Evacuation stems from a desire to inspire readers to master emergency preparedness. She emphasizes the importance of acquiring wilderness survival skills and establishing essential systems for food, shelter, water, and medical care. According to Flake, such skills will be crucial if the US economy and government ever collapse, and individuals must be ready to thrive in both natural and man-made disasters.Evacuation conveys a powerful message. During times of cataclysmic weather shifts and government upheavals, humanity must be prepared. Flake hopes her readers will be encouraged to develop self-reliant, cooperative neighborhoods, armed with basic survival skills. She contrasts this with the dangers of an entitled society that relies solely on government assistance, advocating instead for a community where trust and mutual support are paramount.For more information about Jodie Flake and her works, please visit jodiflake .

