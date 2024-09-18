Announcing Completion Of Groundbreaking Research On Data Analytics For US Navy Surface Fleet Maintenance Availabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mark BeningerBONSALL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- nGAP Incorporated, a leading company specializing in the contract management lifecycle for acquisitions and procurement, has announced completion of a research project focusing on data creation and management for the US Navy's surface fleet maintenance, repair, and overhaul program. The project, conducted in collaboration with the Navy, aimed to use advanced data analytics, machine learning, and acquisition innovation to extract data buried inside proprietary textual documents, stored in their native languages, within Navy maintenance databases.The research focused on developing algorithms to effectively transform data in textual documents into tables and databases to enable advanced analysis of a treasure trove of important data that presently is available only through extremely time-consuming manual extraction methods.One of the key goals of this research was to transform lessons learned from past maintenance availabilities into actionable recommendations for future maintenance operations. By analyzing data from previous maintenance activities, nGAP research sought to enable identification of patterns and trends that can be used to optimize maintenance processes and improve overall fleet readiness."We are excited to have partnered with the US Navy on this groundbreaking research project," said Mark Beninger, CEO of nGAP Incorporated. "Our goal is to provide the Navy with cutting-edge solutions that will transform the way they evaluate surface fleet maintenance. We believe that this research has the potential to improve end-of-availability evaluation productivity.”About Us- Established in 2008, nGAP is located in the San Diego suburb of Bonsall. nGAP Incorporated is a certified small business enterprise developing software for managing acquisitions and procurement for very large organizations.

