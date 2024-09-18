Sheron Chambers Jefferson Shares A Compelling Journey Of Transformation And Faith In Thorns On The Rose

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sheron Chambers Jefferson, a licensed addiction counselor and dedicated servant for Christ, presents her deeply personal memoir, Thorns on the Rose : Transformed by the Experiential Knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ. This inspiring offers readers an intimate look into Jefferson's journey from the depths of despair to a life transformed by divine truth and grace.Thorns on the Rose is more than just a memoir; it is a testament to the power of faith and the transformative knowledge of God's truth.Jefferson shares her story of overcoming immense personal challenges, including abandonment, poverty, and substance abuse. Her narrative uses the metaphor of a rose garden to illustrate the Kingdom of God, where earthly struggles and trials (the thorns) contribute to the beauty and growth of our spiritual lives.Jefferson recounts her pivotal moment of transformation when she faced the tragic death of her common-law husband. This heartbreaking event led her to surrender her life to God, sparking a profound shift in her perspective and paving the way for her spiritual awakening. Through this book, she reveals how embracing God's truth helped her overcome the lies and deceptions that once ensnared her, leading to a life of purpose and fulfillment.Sheron Chambers Jefferson's life story is one of resilience and redemption. Raised in Los Angeles, California, in a family marked by hardship and instability, Jefferson struggled with her identity and self-worth. Standing at 6'6", she faced unique challenges and turned to the streets for acceptance, leading to an 18-year battle with addiction.Her life took a transformative turn at Set Free Christian Ministry, where she found her true identity in Christ. Jefferson served as the National President of Sisters in Service, dedicating her life to helping others find healing and redemption through Jesus. With over thirty-five years of experience as a licensed addiction counselor, she has worked in prisons, churches, and rehabilitation centers, sharing the message of God's love and power to save.For many years, Jefferson resisted the idea of writing her story, doubting its value and impact. However, a persistent call from the Holy Spirit and a vision of a rose garden tattooed across her back inspired her to share her journey. Each rose in the garden, unique and adorned with thorns, symbolizes the trials and tribulations that shape our character and lead us to spiritual growth.Thorns on the Rose emphasizes that while we may have different perspectives, the truth of God's word is unchanging. Jefferson's story underscores the importance of surrendering to God's lordship, highlighting that true love and purpose are found in Him. Her memoir serves as a beacon of hope, illustrating that no matter how deep the darkness, God's light can bring healing and transformation.

