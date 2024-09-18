ESTC INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz And Grossman, LLC Announces An Investigation Into Elastic N.V. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm!
Date
9/18/2024 4:16:16 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Elastic
N.V. ("Elastic" or "the Company") (NYSE: ESTC ). Investors who purchased Elastic securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/ESTC .
Investigation Details
On August 29, 2024, Elastic announced its first-quarter financial results. Elastic also revised its annual revenue guidance, stating: "we had a slower start to the year with the volume of customer commitments impacted by segmentation changes that we made at the beginning of the year, which are taking longer than expected to settle." Following this news, Elastic stock dropped.
What's Next?
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Elastic securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/ESTC . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660 .
There is No Cost to You
We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.
Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller
332-239-2660 | [email protected]
SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
