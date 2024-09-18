Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. Glass Primer Delivers Unmatched UV Ink Durability For Glass, Tiles, And Ceramics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Primer Ensures UV Prints Can Endure Over 600 Industrial Washing Cycles

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of a groundbreaking glass primer-the Natron® G2, a game-changer for UV digital printing industry. The Natron® G2 Glass Primer provides a superior foundation that enhances the adhesion and resilience of UV inks on glass, tiles, and ceramic surfaces. This UV adhesion primer for glass sets new standards for durability and performance in the printing and signage industry.

Whether you are printing on glass with a UV flatbed printer or a cylindrical inkjet printer , achieving vibrant, long-lasting prints on glass has always been a challenge. Additionally, UV digital inks fail the adhesion test when exposed to moisture, weather elements, or the rigors of everyday use. As a result, Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. developed the G2 adhesion primer to solve these glass printing challenges. Learn more about other UV adhesion promoters from Boston Industrial Solutions.

Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. designed the G2 primer to handle domestic, industrial, and harsh environmental use conditions. As a result, the G2 UV adhesion promoter is an essential tool for manufacturers, custom decorators, and printers who desire to deliver the best prints to their customers.

This Natron G2 glass primer features:



High Durability

Enhanced Moisture Resistance

Dishwasher Safe Simple, two-step application process

This new Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. primer will help decorators to reduce costs and increase productivity. Printers and decorators worldwide can now take advantage of the benefits offered by this UV digital primer. To learn more, visit: .

About Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc.

Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. is a technology that makes and offers advanced printing inks, coatings, equipment, software, and services to industrial, medical, toys, automotive, aerospace, apparel, consumer, and promotional companies worldwide. Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. is the global leader of silicone ink , UV adhesion promoters, and UV ink manufacturing worldwide. For more company news and new products, visit

Contact:

Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc.

***@bostonindustrialsolutions

