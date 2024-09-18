Packsize Announces Brian Reinhart As New Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Reinhart is an accomplished leader with over 15 years of experience in driving revenue growth across the and sectors.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Packsize® , the leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, announces the appointment of Brian Reinhart as the company's chief revenue officer (CRO).

Reinhart joins Packsize with over 15 years of experience in global strategy, sales, marketing, and business development. He has a proven track record of building high-performing teams, forging strategic partnerships, and driving innovative go-to-market strategies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to our executive team," said Packsize CEO David Lockwood. "His extensive experience and innovative approach to revenue strategy will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our industry partnerships and explore new growth opportunities to bring right-sized packaging solutions to the world."

Prior to joining Packsize, Reinhart served as Chief Revenue Officer at Hai Robotics, where he led all revenue operations across North and South America. Under his leadership, Hai Robotics became the fastest growing ASRS organization in the US, aggressively scaling partnerships, pipeline, order intake, and revenue in three years.

"I am excited to join Packsize at such a pivotal time in its growth journey," said Reinhart. "I look forward to working closely with the global sales and marketing team to drive revenue growth, identify new market opportunities, expand the company's customer base, and cultivate strategic partnerships."

Packsize is a leading provider of right-sized, on-demand packaging solutions that address the issue of wasteful and inefficient packaging practices by creating custom boxes in real time using less corrugated material and void fill.

About Packsize

Packsize

transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand

in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize unlocks the hidden potential in its customers' supply chain and creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step – from the warehouse floor to the customer's hands. Packsize is reimagining packaging and accelerating the path to a more sustainable future. Follow Packsize on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Packsize

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED