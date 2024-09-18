Plug Contracts With Bp And Iberdrola Joint Venture To Supply 25 MW Of PEM Electrolyzers For Bp’S Castellón Refinery Project In Valencia, Spain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LATHAM, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, has secured an order for 25 megawatts (MW) of proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer systems from bp and Iberdrola's joint venture, Castellón Green Hydrogen S.L. The project will employ five of Plug's 5 MW containerized PEM electrolyzers with a 25 MW capacity to decarbonize the operations at bp's Castellón in Valencia, Spain and is expected to avoid 23,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year.



Plug's electrolyzers will be used at the project led by bp and Iberdrola to produce green hydrogen, replacing part of the refinery's current use of gray hydrogen generated from natural gas in its operations.

"The selection of Plug's technology for this project serves as a clear example of our established industry expertise and proven technology,” stated Plug CEO Andy Marsh. "Industry experts have highlighted the immense market potential for green hydrogen in Europe as being a key factor for reaching European Union decarbonization targets. This presents a significant opportunity for Plug, and we have the market knowledge and technology readily available to make a substantial impact.”

Plug will leverage its extensive experience in the green hydrogen industry, backed by 35 years of engineering and expertise following the acquisition of Frames in 2021. Plug's experience in deploying and operating PEM electrolyzer systems globally, highlighted by operating the largest system at its 15 ton per day (TPD) Georgia hydrogen production plant, underscores its ability to provide proven PEM electrolyzer technology for this project.

Plug's state-of-the-art Gigafactory in Rochester, N.Y., one of the largest PEM manufacturing facilities in the U.S., further demonstrates the company's ability to deliver on this project. Together, the Georgia plant and the Gigafactory are evidence of Plug's successful track record with PEM electrolyzer technology.

This deal marks the beginning of a long-term partnership and is the first step in decarbonizing bp's operations. The project will be developed in phases, with the potential expansion of up to 2 gigawatts (GW) of electrolysis capacity.

About Plug

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 69,000 fuel cell systems and over 250 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.

With plans to operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug built a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and is developing multiple green hydrogen production plants targeting commercial operation by year-end 2028. Plug delivers its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit .

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola is the largest utility in Europe, and one of the top three largest globally, serving a population of more than 100 million people around the world. The company has a workforce of over 42,200 and assets in excess of €150 billion. In 2023, Iberdrola posted revenues of nearly €50 billion, net profit of €4.8 billion, with nearly €9.3 billion paid in tax contributions in the countries where it operates. The company helps to support more than 500,000 jobs in communities across its supply chain, and global supplier purchases topped €18.1 billion in 2023.

A benchmark in tackling climate change, Iberdrola has invested more than €150 billion over the past two decades to help build a sustainable energy model, based on sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

