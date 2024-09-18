@Properties Christie's International Real Estate Expands Texas Presence With The Addition Of Jason Northcutt

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jason Northcutt, North Realty Group

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- @properties lone star Christie's International , a leader in the luxury real estate market, is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its Frisco operations with the addition of Jason Northcutt and his team, North Realty Group. Known for their exceptional expertise in land and ranch transactions, Northcutt and his seven-person team bring a wealth of experience and a track record of success to the @properties Christie's International Real Estate brand.Jason Northcutt, widely recognized as“The Texas Land Agent,” will assume the role of Senior Vice President of Land and Ranch for the Frisco office. His appointment marks a strategic enhancement of @properties Christie's service offerings, particularly in land and ranch real estate.Jerry W. Mooty Jr., CEO and Owner of @properties Christie's International Real Estate, expressed enthusiasm about the new addition:“We are thrilled to welcome Jason Northcutt to our team. His unparalleled knowledge in land and ranch real estate will be instrumental in driving our growth and solidifying our position as a leader in this niche market. Jason's leadership is set to propel our Frisco operation to new heights.”Northcutt, a distinguished Veteran of the US Navy, Army Reserves, and National Guard, transitioned to real estate after a successful 13-year career as a Mortgage Loan Officer. Since obtaining his real estate license in 2016, Northcutt has built North Realty Group into a formidable force in the industry, achieving up to $20 million in sales and closing nearly 100 transactions in 2023 alone.Northcutt is eager to leverage Frisco's growth potential. Frisco's expanding footprint presents exciting opportunities for land development, with developers actively acquiring and developing large tracts of land. @properties Christie's International Real Estate is well positioned to capitalize on these trends, with their international reach being invaluable in this dynamic market.Northcutt's transition to the brokerage is anticipated to enhance the firm's ability to manage high-value land and ranch transactions effectively. He joins Eve Henry, Regional Vice President of the Frisco office, who is dedicated to growing the brokerage in both residential and land sales.Eve Henry commented on the new partnership:“Jason's deep market understanding and dedication to excellence align perfectly with @properties Christie's vision. We are fortunate to have him join our team and look forward to the growth and innovation he will bring to our Frisco office.”Jason Northcutt and his team will collaborate closely with Henry to continue expanding the Frisco office's offerings, reinforcing @properties Christie's International Real Estate as a premier destination for luxury real estate.For more information about the brokerages Land + Ranch Division please visit /pages/land-and-ranch@properties lone star Christie's International Real Estate has offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and Austin with future growth throughout Texas on the horizon.About Christie's International Real EstateChristie's International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie's International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. The company and its affiliated brokerages have recorded approximately $500 billion of real estate transactions over the last five years. For more information, please visit christiesrealestate.

Erica Grandin

@properties lone star Christie's International Real Estate

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.